Mr. Claude Fink, age 101, of Barnesville, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2016, at Pike Manor in Zebulon. Mr. Fink was born April 12, 1915 in Cartersville, Georgia, son of the late James Coleman Fink Sr. and Sarah M. Hudson Fink. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Colwell Fink. Mr. Fink retired from the William Carter Company and was a United States Army veteran of World War II.
Survivors include his grandchildren and their spouses, Marsha Ann Sturgis (Dennis Sturgis) of McClendon, FL, Michael Fink of Barnesville, Mark Fink (Mary Claire Fink) of Griffin, Susan Suggs (Mike Suggs) of Barnesville; great-grandchildren and their spouses, Brian Phillip (Alison), Shannon Sturgis (Renita), Lacy Fink, Joshua Fink (Amber), Joseph Fink (Nancy), Jonah Fink, Hannah Fink, Ashley Fink Sutton (Carl), Chris Millen (Emberley), Megan Fink, Sarah Suggs, Michael Suggs (Araceli); great-great grandchildren, Caitlin Phillips, Hayley Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Emma Phillips, Mason Sturgis, Jaevin Sturgis, Joshua Fink, Aiden Fink, Malachi Sutton, Alex Millien Maddison Suggs and Adalyn Shomaker. He was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Claude Marshall Fink.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery Pastor Tom McElroy officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00 until 12:00 before the service.
