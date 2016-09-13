/Unitedbank
Suspects' truck.

Spalding sheriff issues lookout for possible teen predator

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, September 13. 2016
Spalding sheriff Wendell Beam has issued a lookout for the truck pictured herewith with regard to a possible teen predator incident that occurred September 9.

A youg female said two men in the truck began following her as she drove along Hamil Road in eastern Spalding County about 7:45 a.m. It continued to follow her along East McIntsoh Road to Old Atlanta Road. When she stopped at a traffic light, the driver of the truck got out and tried to open the door of the female's vehicle.

She drove west on McIntosh Road but, at a second stop light, the driver of the truck approached her vehicle a second time with what looked like a gun in his hand. The female finally stopped at a church and the truck drove west on Hwy. 92.

The suspect driver is a white male in his 20s. He is tall and slender and has dark brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. The passenger in the truck was also a white male in his 20s. He is heavyset with strawberry colored hair.

The truck is white, possibly a Ford Ranger, with black bumpers, chrome wheels and a black toolbox in the back.

If you have any information on this truck or those in it, call the Spalding S.O. CID at 770-467-4282
