/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Crash spotlights Greenwood Street speeders

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, September 14. 2016
A group of residents was at Monday night’s Barnesville city council meeting to take up the long smoldering issue of speeding on Greenwood Street after a crash Labor Day night that wrecked three cars, two of which were parked at the time.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a southbound 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by Zoria-Erianna Wilkerson, who had only a learner’s license, crashed into two cars parked at the Worthy residence at 612 Greenwood Street. Two witnesses said Wilkerson was traveling at a high rate of speed when she hit the parked cars. Another witness disagreed.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette