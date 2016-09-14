A group of residents was at Monday night’s Barnesville city council meeting to take up the long smoldering issue of speeding on Greenwood Street after a crash Labor Day night that wrecked three cars, two of which were parked at the time.
Just before 10:30 p.m., a southbound 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by Zoria-Erianna Wilkerson, who had only a learner’s license, crashed into two cars parked at the Worthy residence at 612 Greenwood Street. Two witnesses said Wilkerson was traveling at a high rate of speed when she hit the parked cars. Another witness disagreed.
Crash spotlights Greenwood Street speeders
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks