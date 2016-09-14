/Unitedbank
Chief Douglas Matthews works to extricate the driver of a car who reportedly caused Wednesday morning's accident that seriously injured four people including two children. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Two kids among four victims in Hwy. 36 crash

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, September 14. 2016
Four people, including two young children, suffered serious injuries in a crash Wednesday morning on Hwy. 36 West near its intersection with Berry Road. Initial indications were the crash was caused by an impatient driver. The wreck closed the highway for over three hours.

