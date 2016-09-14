In a surprise move, Bobbie Jo Sumner, who faces multiple charges stemming from the hit and run death of Alexandra Noelle Desir in 2013, took the stand in Lamar superior court Wednesday during a hearing on a motion to suppress evidence. Sumner basically refuted the defense argument and the motion was denied.
At issue were two trips made by police to Sumner's home on July 2, 2013. Defense attorney Bubba Head had argued Sumner thought she was under arrest when she was asked to come to the police station to talk to investigators after the second visit.
Once on the stand, however, Sumner testified that she voluntarily went to the station with officer Freddie Oates whom she knew from school. She admitted she was not forced to go or handcuffed though she did argue she was not given the option to drive herself.
Also testifying were Capt. Al Moltrum of the BPD, Robert King and Karren Owens. King said he had a 22-year romantic relationship with Sumner. He and his cousin towed her Saturn Vue that prosecutors say struck Desir to his garage in Spalding County where it was found July 2, 2013.
Owens had previously described his relationship with Sumner as "being together". Often combative on the stand and carrying a manilla file folder to shield his face from the media, denied a romantic relationship with Sumner. She also denied the relationship.
For complete coverage, see the 9.21.2106 print edition of The Herald Gazette.