The GBI is assisting with the investigation of a death at 157 Liz Acres Rd. here. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Liz Acres Road death probed; son charged with murdering his mother

Walter Geiger
Thursday, September 15. 2016
Comments (4)
A woman was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head Thursday morning at a home at 157 Liz Acres Rd. off Hwy. 341 here.

UPDATE: The dead woman in this case, Elaine Brown McGuire, 70, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and her son, David Lewis McGuire Jr. has been charged with murder, according to sheriff Brad White.

#1 Joyce Coggins on 09/15/16 at 12:44 PM
My condolences to her family. If its a POSSIBLE suicide as the article states, why is her name being released? Just asking because if it were my loved one, I'd appreciate some consideration.
#2 alvin durham on 09/15/16 at 05:42 PM
Our hearts and prayers go out to her entire family. Our families have been very close and this information is devastating however the investigation turns out. Losing her is a tremendous loss to our families and our community. Rest in peace.
#3 Hakken Koff on 09/15/16 at 08:14 PM
Why was DAVID LEWIS MCGUIRE arrested and booked into the Lamar County jail? What charge?
#3.1 Hakken Koff on 09/15/16 at 08:34 PM
My questions are answered by Mr. Geiger's prompt headline update.
Son charged with murdering his Mother. Very sad!
