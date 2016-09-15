A woman was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head Thursday morning at a home at 157 Liz Acres Rd. off Hwy. 341 here.
UPDATE: The dead woman in this case, Elaine Brown McGuire, 70, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and her son, David Lewis McGuire Jr. has been charged with murder, according to sheriff Brad White.
The GBI is assisting with the investigation of a death at 157 Liz Acres Rd. here. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Liz Acres Road death probed; son charged with murdering his mother
Trackbacks
No Trackbacks
Son charged with murdering his Mother. Very sad!