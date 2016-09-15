/Unitedbank
As chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and co-chairman of the 43rd annual Buggy Days Festival, Stacey Ard (seated) gathered her family around a historic buggy. Wearing Buggy Days tshirts are her (l-r) grandmother, Esther Fuller; mother, Sandra Bryan; Ard; granddaughters, Kinsley Ard and Kennedy Ard; father, Harold Bryan; sister, Shannon Reeder; and nieces, Anna and Morgan Reeder. Not pictured are her children, Brittney and Bryan Ard. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Buggy Days are here again

Walter Geiger
Thursday, September 15. 2016
By Walter Geiger

Part family reunion, part homecoming and 100% pure Americana, the 43rd annual Buggy Days festival shifts into two-mule mode this week with multiple activities on tap.

This year’s theme is ‘See old friends and make new acquaintances’ - words adapted from the song ‘Buggy Days’ written years ago by late Barnesville native, inventor, songwriter, and unapologetic local booster Reuben Ware.

This past weekend, window decorations downtown were judged and Victoria Hatten was crowned Miss Buggy Days at the annual beauty pageant.

Hatten will star in the Buggy Days parade which begins at 2 p.m. Saturday. The grand marshal of the parade will be James Blackmon, the community’s reigning citizen of the year.

Friday night features the annual street dance at Ritz Park. Music will be provided by Kasper and the 911 Band, Colt Lucas, Reese Reisinger, Wrecks and Parks and DJ Nay Nay. There will also be a cornhole tournament. Admission is $10.

Saturday morning begins with the 39th annual Buggython Road Race which features 10K and 5K runs, a 5K race walk and a two mile fun walk. Proceeds benefit the middle school. For information, call Mike Oberg at 770-358-8652.

The arts and crafts festival will run all weekend downtown with craft, food and drink selections sure to suit any appetite.

There are 150 booths for exhibitors.

All those planning on being an entry in Saturday’s Buggy Days parade are asked to submit an application to the chamber by Thursday. There was a malfunction of the fax machine and some applications were likely not received. Fax applications to 770-358-5886 or call Tim Cherry at 770-358-2789.

The ever-popular Old Fashioned Games with its showstopping pig chase will open at 4:30 p.m. at the rodeo arena on Roberta Drive. Admission is $5. Children under two get in free.

Pig chases are $1 per chase for ages 10 and under.

There will also be a greased pole climb with a $100 prize for the winner.

After the games, a huge fireworks show will cap off the evening in the field across from the rodeo arena.

It promises to be a great weekend so get involved. For more information, see our Buggy Days section inside this week's print edition, visit barnesville.org or call the chamber of commerce at 770.358.5884.
