By Walter Geiger
Part family reunion, part homecoming and 100% pure Americana, the 43rd annual Buggy Days festival shifts into two-mule mode this week with multiple activities on tap.
This year’s theme is ‘See old friends and make new acquaintances’ - words adapted from the song ‘Buggy Days’ written years ago by late Barnesville native, inventor, songwriter, and unapologetic local booster Reuben Ware.
This past weekend, window decorations downtown were judged and Victoria Hatten was crowned Miss Buggy Days at the annual beauty pageant.
As chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and co-chairman of the 43rd annual Buggy Days Festival, Stacey Ard (seated) gathered her family around a historic buggy. Wearing Buggy Days tshirts are her (l-r) grandmother, Esther Fuller; mother, Sandra Bryan; Ard; granddaughters, Kinsley Ard and Kennedy Ard; father, Harold Bryan; sister, Shannon Reeder; and nieces, Anna and Morgan Reeder. Not pictured are her children, Brittney and Bryan Ard. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Buggy Days are here again
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks