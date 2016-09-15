Davis Bartley Tucker, age 1, of Forsyth GA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2016, at his residence.
Davis is survived by his parents, Elizabeth and Ryan Tucker of Forsyth GA; maternal grandparents, Melanie and David Sandlin; paternal grandparents, Kathy and Rick Tucker; great-grandparents, Bessie Shaw, Carolyn Sandlin, Sylvia Tucker, and Jo Ann Moore; aunt, Amy (Jeremy) Daniel; uncle, Jonathan Sandlin.
Funeral services for Master Tucker will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 2:00 PM at the Thomaston First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17, 2016, form 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the Thomaston First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Thomaston First United Methodist Church, 132 Cherokee Rd, Thomaston GA 30286