Ms. Ruth L. Walker more affectionate known as "Aunt Ruth " 91, 112 Richardson Street transitioned on Monday at the Eternal Hope Hospice. Funeral Services was held on Saturday 2pm East Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Pastor Jimmy Lyons officiated. Interment was in the West Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery. Trice Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of all professional services.
She leaves to cherish her legacy and memory three daughters Mrs. Nellie R. Harris, Ms. Peggy J. Walker both of Barnesville. Mrs. Marie (Ricky) Napier of Yatesville. Adopted children Mr. Steven (Woody) Wisebram and Dr. Diane (Doc) Wisebram, and Ms. Marsha Hardaway. 14 Grandchildren 41 Great-Grandchildren 32 Great-Great Grandchildren. Three Sisters Mrs. Mattie Gotell, Mrs. Lelia (Johnny) Gordon, and Mrs. Donna Walker. One brother Mr. Joe Watkins and Sister-in-law Ms. Dorothy Lyons. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many dear friends will treasure many memories they shared with our Dear Aunt Ruth.