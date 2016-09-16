/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Ruth L. Walker

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices
Friday, September 16. 2016
Ms. Ruth L. Walker more affectionate known as "Aunt Ruth " 91, 112 Richardson Street transitioned on Monday at the Eternal Hope Hospice. Funeral Services was held on Saturday 2pm East Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Pastor Jimmy Lyons officiated. Interment was in the West Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery. Trice Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of all professional services.

She leaves to cherish her legacy and memory three daughters Mrs. Nellie R. Harris, Ms. Peggy J. Walker both of Barnesville. Mrs. Marie (Ricky) Napier of Yatesville. Adopted children Mr. Steven (Woody) Wisebram and Dr. Diane (Doc) Wisebram, and Ms. Marsha Hardaway. 14 Grandchildren 41 Great-Grandchildren 32 Great-Great Grandchildren. Three Sisters Mrs. Mattie Gotell, Mrs. Lelia (Johnny) Gordon, and Mrs. Donna Walker. One brother Mr. Joe Watkins and Sister-in-law Ms. Dorothy Lyons. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many dear friends will treasure many memories they shared with our Dear Aunt Ruth.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette