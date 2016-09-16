Mr. Melvin D. Barnes of 345 Parker Branch Road Barnesville transitioned on Thursday at his residence. Funeral Services was held on Monday 11am at the Unionville United Methodist Church. Rev Marvin Gordon officiated and interment was in the church cemetery. Trice Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of all professional services.
Melvin leaves to cherish his wonderful memories: a devoted friend, Rosie “Candi” Mayes, Barnesville. His children: Reanna, Cameron and Brandon. Sisters: Jonie Gordon (Reverend Marvin Gordon) of Atlanta; Margaret Watson, Atlanta; Celestine Carter (Robert) Fairburn; Brenda Turner (William); Kathleen Smith (Jimmy), Atlanta; Ola Watts, Barnesville; Ester Watts (Michael), Jackson, GA. Brothers: Henry C Barnes, Barnesville; Jimmie(Mary)Barnes Barnesville; Artis Barnes, Barnesville; Cornelius Barnes, Barnesville. A devoted sister-in-law, Shirley Barnes