Sketches of suspects with passenger (left) and driver (right).

Sketches released in teen predator case

Walter Geiger
Walter Geiger
in Crime
Friday, September 16. 2016
Spalding sheriff Wendell Beam has released artist sketches of two suspects in a teen predator incident that occurred September 9.

A youg female said two men in the truck began following her as she drove along Hamil Road in eastern Spalding County about 7:45 a.m. It continued to follow her along East McIntsoh Road to Old Atlanta Road. When she stopped at a traffic light, the driver of the truck got out and tried to open the door of the female's vehicle.

She drove west on McIntosh Road but, at a second stop light, the driver of the truck approached her vehicle a second time with a gun in his hand. The female finally stopped at a church and the truck drove west on Hwy. 92.

The suspect driver is a white male in his 20s. He is tall and slender and has dark brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. The passenger in the truck was also a white male in his 20s. He is heavyset with strawberry colored hair.

The truck is white, possibly a Ford Ranger, with black bumpers, chrome wheels and a black toolbox in the back.

If you have any information on this truck or those in it, call the Spalding S.O. CID at 770-467-4282 or 911.
