Trojans travel to Marion County tonight

The Lamar County Trojans (2-1) travel to Buena Vista tonight to take on the Marion County Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Eagles are 3-0 under first year head coach Chris Kirksey who was at Taylor County from 2004-2014.
They own wins over Schley County, Chattahoochee County and Pacelli, scoring 133 points in the process.
Check back often for realtime scoring from the game provided by Walter Geiger.
Quarterback Malik Collier and his fellow Trojans are on the road at Marion County tonight.
