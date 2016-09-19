Mr. Michael A. Morton, age 53, of Barnesville passed away on Friday, September 16, 2016 at his residence. A native of Atlanta, he was the son of the late Mr. Frank Arnold Morton and the late Mrs. Patricia Ann Pritchard Morton. Mr. Morton was a truck driver, and was under lease to Nestle, to whom he was a loyal employee. Mr. Morton loved Bass fishing, and Alabama Football.
He is survived by his wife: Velma Lynn Guthrie Morton ; 2 Children – Joshua Morton & Christina Fountain ; 4 Grandchildren – Joshua Fountain, Richard Fountain, Jr., Hunter Fountain, & Jaidyn Fountain ; 2 Sisters – Vickie Jones & Tracie Fielding ; & 2 Nieces – Stephanie Geeslin & Jenna Fielding.
Funeral Services for Mr. Michael A. Morton will be conducted on Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7 o’ clock in the chapel of Williams Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Hattaway officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Monday, September 19, 2016 from 6pm until 8pm.
