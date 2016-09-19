Mrs. Kathleen Morgan Faulkner, age 86 of Milner, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2016 at her residence.
Mrs. Faulkner was born on December 8, 1929. She was preceded in death by her parents, C. B. Morgan and Elzora Coker Minter; husband, James Douglas Faulkner; son, James Danny Faulkner; brother, Billy Ray Morgan.
Mrs. Faulkner retired from Bell South after 30 years of service. She loved her family and all the wonderful vacations throughout her many years. Mrs. Faulkner loved Bethel Baptist Church, in Milner, GA, where she was a lifelong member and servant of the Lord.
Survivors include her children, Donna Carroll, Dale Maddox and husband, Mike, and Patty Faulkner; grandchildren, Wendy Kilgore and husband, Jeff, Sharon Ard and husband, Ed, Shane McBroom and wife, Holly, Jason Crenshaw and wife, Christy, Chad Maddox and wife, Tina, Justin Faulkner and wife, Amanda; great grandchildren, Ray, Jackie, Jeffrey, Michael, Morgan, Caitlyn, Megan, Kristen, Katie, Hailey, Bella, Jayden, Marissa, Caleb, McKenzie, Gage, Katlin, Olivia and Sophie; great great-grandchildren, Dakota, Emily, Izzy, Aden and Brynn; brother, William Buzzy Morgan and wife, Juanita; sister-in-law, Jean Morgan.
Mrs. Faulkner had two lifelong childhood best friends, Mrs. Jean McBroom and deceased, Mrs. Lavada Maddox. She also had a special neighbor and person that she thought of as family. She cherished and loved Mr. Robbie Cauthen as a son.
Visitation for Mrs. Kathleen M. Faulkner will be on Saturday, September 17, 2016 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 4:00pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home.
Please join the family in honoring the life of Kathleen M. Faulkner by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.