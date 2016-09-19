Mrs. Pamelia Diane Smith Williams, age 59, of Barnesville passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2016 in a Spalding County Healthcare Facility. She is the daughter of Mr. Joe Paul Strickland and the late Mrs. Buckie Louanna Smith Innis. She was a member at the First Pentecostal Lighthouse Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Williams loved cooking, gathering with her family, and feeding everybody.
Survivors include her Husband- Reid Williams of Barnesville; 2 Children- Brandon Michael Williams (& Abigail) and Nikki Williams Pence (& Charles), all of Barnesville; 2 Grandchildren- Peyton & Annistyn Williams; 3 Sisters- Lynn Hunton (& Ben) of Meansville, Crystal Innis of Meansville, and Rebecca Yeoman (& Joe); Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Pamelia Williams will be conducted on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 2 O’clock in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with the Reverend Bobby Callaway, Pastor Brenda Montgomery, and the Reverend Aaron Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 20, 2016 from 6pm until 8pm.
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guest book online at www.williamsfh.net
