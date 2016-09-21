6 russet potatoes (or smaller potatoes if that’s what you have on hand; baking time may vary)
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons kosher salt, or to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350º F.
2. Rinse potatoes under cool, running water and pat dry with paper towels. Note: don’t prick potatoes with a fork.
3. Dip a rolled up paper towel in your olive oil and rub each potato all over with oil until they’re shiny, but not so much that they’re dripping.
4. Transfer potatoes to a baking sheet and evenly sprinkle salt over them.
5. Place in oven and bake for 50-55 minutes (less time for smaller potatoes), or until fork tender.
6. Remove from oven and serve hot.
Steakhouse Baked Potatoes
