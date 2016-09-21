A conservator of paintings with the Atlanta Art Conservation Center of the High Museum of Art recently inspected the lifesize portrait of John B. Gordon, Gordon State College’s namesake.
Conservator Larry Shuts’ visit is part of a plan to get the large portrait ready to hang in a location on campus that will allow it to be properly displayed and preserved.
High Musuem of Art conservator Larry Shuts points out an area of the John B. Gordon portrait as Gordon Alumnus Jimmy Matthews looks on. The portrait has been in storage since the library was renovated and reopened earlier this year.
Historic portrait of Gen. Gordon will again hang on campus
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks