National Night Out is Oct. 4

This year Lamar County will celebrate National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Summer’s Field and also at Milner City Park.
The events will give citizens the chance to meet public safety personnel while enjoying music, free food, games, prizes and fun.
“In an effort to provide convenient locations for all communities within Lamar County, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office together with the Milner Police Department will be hosting the National Night Out Against Crime at the City Park in Milner, while the Barnesville Police Department hosts the event at Summer’s Field Park,” said Ginger Story of LCSO.
“Lamar County citizens will be able to meet our local public safety personnel while getting to know neighbors in our community. Law Enforcement, Fire Service and Emergency Medical Service personnel will be on hand for fun and fellowship. We will have food, drinks, entertainment and activities for kids. We look forward to seeing everyone there as we work together to help make our community safer,” she added. The event at Milner City Park will include a bounce house, obstacle course, face painting, visits from Jazz the K-9, Deputy CHAMP and Sparky, a helicopter, child fingerprinting, Sher-iff’s Office vehicle and fire and rescue vehicles.
The event at Summers Field Park on College Drive will include musical entertainment by T.J. the DJ and Tinn Man and will feature the Reckless League Skate Team.
Guest speaker pastor Aaron Watson of Barnesville First Assembly of God will also speak at the event.
National Night Out is a nationwide effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie while sending a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Local events are sponsored by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, City of Milner Police, Lamar County Fire Department and Community Ambulance.