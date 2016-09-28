/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Terry Howard of Barnesville pumps some gas into a gas can Friday at B& L Quick Serve on College Drive in Barnesville. Gas supplies may continue to be spotty until Oct. 15 after a pipeline break, according to some experts. The stricken pipeline, operated by Colonial Pipeline, runs through Lamar County. The break was in Alabama. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Gas hassle still lingers

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, September 28. 2016
By Walter Geiger

The gas shortage that left some locations, particularly chain grocery stores, without gasoline for long periods will linger until mid-October in some areas. “The national media was about a week late in reporting on the pipeline break and they are about a week early in reporting a return to normalcy in supply,” Amanda Rose reported.

Rose, a Barnesville native, is in marketing with Petro-South, a Griffin-based firm with some 400 retailers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette