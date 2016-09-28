By Walter Geiger
The gas shortage that left some locations, particularly chain grocery stores, without gasoline for long periods will linger until mid-October in some areas. “The national media was about a week late in reporting on the pipeline break and they are about a week early in reporting a return to normalcy in supply,” Amanda Rose reported.
Rose, a Barnesville native, is in marketing with Petro-South, a Griffin-based firm with some 400 retailers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.
Terry Howard of Barnesville pumps some gas into a gas can Friday at B& L Quick Serve on College Drive in Barnesville. Gas supplies may continue to be spotty until Oct. 15 after a pipeline break, according to some experts. The stricken pipeline, operated by Colonial Pipeline, runs through Lamar County. The break was in Alabama. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Gas hassle still lingers
