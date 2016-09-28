Our fantastic Barnesville Rotary Club recently had a program presenter from a metro area club who was touting a free school lunch program in Honduras.
It seems a member of his club had taken a motorcycle trip through central America and met a starving girl at the Honduran border. He was touched and started a well-intentioned program through which hundreds of school lunches are now provided to needy students in that area.
Free lunches do not fight poverty
