Lady Trojans fall to Heard Co. 7-5

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, September 29. 2016
Updated: About an hour ago
A late rally fell short as the Lamar County Lady Trojans fell 7-5 to Heard County Thursday at Aldora Field.

Miscues in the infield and outfield and base-running errors cost the Lady Trojans who fell behind 7-0 but came back to cut it to 7-5. They had opportunities to tie or win in in the bottom on the seventh but fell short. LC will finish second in the region. Heard won the region crown.

After 1: HC 2 LC 0

After 2: HC 2 LC 0

After 3: HC 2 LC 0

After 4: HC 5 LC 0

After 5: HC 5 LC 0

After 6: HC 7 LC 5

FINAL. 7-5
