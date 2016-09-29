Lady Trojans fall to Heard Co. 7-5

A late rally fell short as the Lamar County Lady Trojans fell 7-5 to Heard County Thursday at Aldora Field.
Miscues in the infield and outfield and base-running errors cost the Lady Trojans who fell behind 7-0 but came back to cut it to 7-5. They had opportunities to tie or win in in the bottom on the seventh but fell short. LC will finish second in the region. Heard won the region crown.
After 1: HC 2 LC 0
After 2: HC 2 LC 0
After 3: HC 2 LC 0
After 4: HC 5 LC 0
After 5: HC 5 LC 0
After 6: HC 7 LC 5
FINAL. 7-5
