By Rachel McDaniel
Lamar County school and state officials celebrated the most recent REACH GA Scholars - Michelle Barradas, Robert Hoffman, Travis Jones, Sydney Lanier and Kaitlyn Schwartz.
Each of the middle school students and their parents signed a contract agreeing to specific attendance, academic and behavior requirements in order to receive a $10,000 per year scholarship to the school of their choice after high school graduation.
REACH scholars (l-r) Kaitlyn Schwartz, Sydney Lanier, Travis Jones, Robert Hoffman and Michelle Barradas sign contracts stating they will meet certain academic and behavioral requirements in order to receive $10,000 per year to attend college after high school graduation. (Photo: Rachel McDaniel)
Five REACH scholars sign contracts
