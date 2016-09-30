/Unitedbank
/Eedition
REACH scholars (l-r) Kaitlyn Schwartz, Sydney Lanier, Travis Jones, Robert Hoffman and Michelle Barradas sign contracts stating they will meet certain academic and behavioral requirements in order to receive $10,000 per year to attend college after high school graduation. (Photo: Rachel McDaniel)

Five REACH scholars sign contracts

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, September 30. 2016
By Rachel McDaniel

Lamar County school and state officials celebrated the most recent REACH GA Scholars - Michelle Barradas, Robert Hoffman, Travis Jones, Sydney Lanier and Kaitlyn Schwartz.

Each of the middle school students and their parents signed a contract agreeing to specific attendance, academic and behavior requirements in order to receive a $10,000 per year scholarship to the school of their choice after high school graduation.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette