Mrs. Peggy Faye Gissendanner Swanson, age 75, of Barnesville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 1, 2016. A native of Prattville, Alabama, she was preceded in death by her parents, the late Mr. Jay Hicks Gissendanner and the late Mrs. Felicia Eleanor Wright Gissendanner, her husband, Mr. Roland Harris Swanson, and by siblings, Mary Davidson, George Gissendanner, Charles Gissendanner and Carolyn Carter. Mrs. Swanson was Retired as a Key Punch Operator for Corporate Square, but first and foremost, she was “Mama."
Mrs. Swanson is survived by: 3 Children – Beth Marsano (& David), Jeff Evans (& Haley), & Debbie Barstow (& Wade) ; 2 Step-Daughters – Susie Gray & Carol Hallbrook ; 5 Grandchildren – Justin, Ashley, Erin, Daniel, Jessica, Blake, Emma, Katherine, Lily, Daniel, & Hannah ; 1 Great Grandchild – Benton Lee ; 1 Sister – Jayola Dickinson ; 4 Sisters-in-law – Connie Ethridge, Marcia Jordan, Phyllis Jordan, & Mary Lou Gissendanner ; Brother-in-law – David Swanson ; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Peggy Swanson will be conducted Monday, October 3, 2016 at 12 Noon in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with Pastor Lisa Landrum officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Sunday, October 2, 2016 from 6pm until 8pm.
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of arrangements.
