By Walter Geiger
Barnesville’s wild chickens draw varied responses from the humans they share their hometown with.
Some love and feed them. Some tolerate them. Some despise and kill them. Some free them from traps set out by animal control officers. And, no doubt, more than one of our feathered friends has ended up in a skillet full of hot grease bound for the dinner table.
Photo illustration: Rachel McDaniel
Those clucking chickens: To crow or not to crow?
