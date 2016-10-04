Wesley Lyons Jr., a resident of Odenton, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2016 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD. He was 82.
Wesley was born on December 21, 1933 in Barnesville, GA and was the son of the late John Wesley Lyons, Sr. and Edith (Roland) Lyons. Wesley served in the United States Army from 1953-1974 and received the Bronze Star.
Wesley is survived by his eight loving children; Larry W. Lyons, Michael T. Lyons, Gregory L. Lyons, Brigette B. Lyons, Sharon C. Lyons, Jeffery M. Lyons, Karl A. Lyons and Kerri L. Lyons; beloved sisters, Shirley Lyons, Justine Jordan, Christine O’Neal and Dorothy Lyons; 25 cherished grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren: former wife, Nazireth Lyons.
The family will receive friends at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., on Friday, October 9, 2016 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2016 in the Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 pm. Interment will be held at a later date.
