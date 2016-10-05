LG365 membership finale is Thursday

Lamar residents are asked to help the community through Lamar Gives 365 by signing up before or during the Close Out Celebration to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Lamar Arts Depot.
The Close Out event is a casual, drop-in, family-friendly cook out with hot dogs, chips and drinks. Members can sign up and either pay the full amount with a check or card or set up monthly installments of $32 a month. “We encourage all residents of Lamar County to pitch in, join Lamar Gives 365 and get their membership cards in to us by Oct. 6,” said Lamar Gives 365 chair Mike Brutz. “Lamar Gives 365 provides great possibilities for a small community such as ours and it helps people make our community an even better place to live, which is the main goal.”
This year, Lamar Gives 365 is being managed by a committee of members, including chairman Brutz, co-chair, Laura Breedlove, membership committee lead Kathy Oxford, grants committee lead Diane Harvey, communication team lead Lanie Long and events committee lead Lisa Wallace. The group is trying to expand the base of applicants and groups that are not 501(c)3 will also be considered for grants. All members get to vote on how the grants are distributed to the community and part of their membership dues are set aside to fund larger grants in the future.
“The great thing about Lamar Gives 365 is for every dollar given for membership, half goes out immediately in grants in the next few months to nonprofit organizations in our county only and the other half of the money goes into an endowment that is constantly building,” said Brutz. “If we keep up the pace we have right now at the rate our investments are growing, in 20 or so years, just the earnings on the endowment will allow Lamar Gives 365 to give approximately $150,000 a year in grants to local nonprofit community organizations. For a community the size of Lamar County, that is a lot of money and it’s going to make things happen. All it takes is $1 a day from people who are civicminded and want to see their community improve.”
Last year, $27,000 in grants were given to local nonprofit groups and the other half of the annual membership dues were put into an endowment. Organizers are hoping to have 225 members join Lamar Gives 365 by the end of the Oct. 6 Close Out event.