By Walter Geiger
Judge Bill Fears will preside over a busy day of criminal court here Thursday with multiple high-profile cases on the docket.
Joshua James Cox, 25, will be in court. He is charged with malice murder, felony murder and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with the July 14, 2015 shooting death of Donald Terrell Clark.
Alleged killer Joshua James Cox
Hefty criminal calendar on tap Thursday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks