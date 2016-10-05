/Unitedbank
Alleged killer Joshua James Cox

Hefty criminal calendar on tap Thursday

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, October 5. 2016
By Walter Geiger

Judge Bill Fears will preside over a busy day of criminal court here Thursday with multiple high-profile cases on the docket.

Joshua James Cox, 25, will be in court. He is charged with malice murder, felony murder and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with the July 14, 2015 shooting death of Donald Terrell Clark.

