/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Trojan head coach Bryan Love (left) and trainer Cristy Brown are hoping the Trojans are 100% healthy and stay that way through tonight's game. They will need all hands on deck as they battle the #3 Callaway Cavaliers. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Trojans fall behind early

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, October 7. 2016
Updated: 3 minutes ago
The Lamar County Trojans (3-2) play host to the Callaway Cavaliers (5-0) tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.

Check back often for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.





Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette