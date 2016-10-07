The Lamar County Trojans (3-2) play host to the Callaway Cavaliers (5-0) tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.
Check back often for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
Trojan head coach Bryan Love (left) and trainer Cristy Brown are hoping the Trojans are 100% healthy and stay that way through tonight's game. They will need all hands on deck as they battle the #3 Callaway Cavaliers. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Trojans fall behind early
