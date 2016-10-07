Trojans host #3 Cavs tonight

The Lamar County Trojans (3-2) play host to the Callaway Cavaliers (5-0) tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.
It is the first region game for both teams and both were off last week to rest up and heal for it.
The Cavs are rolling, having outscored opponents thus far this season 189-69. They are ranked #3 by the AJC and Georgia High School Football Daily. Another Region 5AA team, Heard County, is ranked #9.
Callaway is led by running back D.J. Atkins who was seventh in the state in rushing yards with 834 going into last week’s games. The Cavs are coached by Michael Wiggins who is in his 12th year at the school and has an overall record of 96-39-0 during that span.
Trojan head coach Bryan Love (left) and trainer Cristy Brown are hoping the Trojans are 100% healthy and stay that way through tonight's game. They will need all hands on deck as they battle the #3 Callaway Cavaliers. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
