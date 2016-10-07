A recent transplant from Salem, Oregon, Gloria enjoyed her final years here in Barnesville, Georgia. She passed away peacefully under the excellent care of the nurses and staff at Brightmore Hospice in Griffin early in the morning of October 3, 2016. She was 91.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Dr. Lynn Rumfelt, professor of Biology at Gordon State College, son-in-law, David Rumfelt, and son, Alan Halbert. She was preceded in passing by her son, Bruce Halbert, many years ago.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Barnesville where she made many loving friends. She adored her two rescue dogs Jazz and Cocoa, her “hairy kids.” She loved attending concerts and plays presented by the students and faculty of Gordon State College but especially enjoyed the Gordon State College Community Band concerts directed by Dr. Boumpani.
Gloria leaves behind many treasured friends in Barnesville and Salem, Oregon who miss her very much.
After her passing a card was found in her wallet containing the following Irish Blessing: “May God grant you always… A sunbeam to warm you, a moonbeam to charm you, a sheltering angel so nothing can harm you. Laughter to cheer you. Faithful friends near you. And whenever you pray, heaven to hear you.” Amen.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Gloria Ann Harwell are private.
