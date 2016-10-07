/Unitedbank
GBI working officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

Walter Geiger
Friday, October 7. 2016
On Friday, October 7, 2016, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 4100 block of Johnstonville Road.

Preliminary information provided by Monroe authorities indicates that at approximately 3:00 PM, Monroe deputies responded to a domestic call. Upon arrival, deputies encountered Richard Treadwell, age 40, entering the Forsyth residence and later brandishing what deputies believed to be a handgun toward a deputy on two separate occasions. Subsequently, the deputy fired upon Treadwell, striking him. Treadwell was transported to a medical facility where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation to determine what occurred during the incident. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office for review.

