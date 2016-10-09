/Unitedbank
Cucumber salad

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Food
Sunday, October 9. 2016
2 pounds cucumber
2 spring onion, sliced
1 garlic clove, minced
4 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp honey
2 tsp dried dill or 2 tbsp chopped fresh dill
½ tbsp salt,
¼ tsp black pepper

Peel and slice cucumber thinly.
In a large bowl mix cucumber and green onion.
In a small glass mix vinegar, honey, garlic, salt, black pepper and dill.
Pour vinegar mixture over cucumber, toss to coat.
Adjust taste with more salt and black pepper if needed and serve immediately.
