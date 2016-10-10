Mr. Clayton Ross Embrey, a loving Father and Husband, age 69, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2016 at his residence. Mr. Embrey is the son of the late Mr. Lawrence Embrey and the late Mrs. Lettie B. Jackson Embrey. He served as a Union Steward during his tenure with the Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. He was a member of Mid-Georgia Gospel Assembly. Mr. Embrey loved children and was active in the children’s ministry at his church. He received an award for bringing more than 1,000 children to church. He loved Atlanta Braves baseball, and was named an Honorary Colonel by the Governor of Kentucky.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Jean Wilkes Embrey of Milner, Ga.; two daughters, Kimberly Atkinson of Macon Ga. and Blair Embrey of Milner Ga.; two brothers, Bill Embrey of Oklahoma and Maynard Embrey of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Clayton Ross Embrey will be conducted Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 1 o’clock in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home, with the Reverends Lester Talley, Bobby Callaway and Randy Wilkes officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at williamsfh.net.
