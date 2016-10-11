Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Public Notices 10-11-16
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
eEdition
Public Notices 10-11-16
Posted by
Staff Writer
in
Public Notices and Legal Advertising
Tuesday, October 11. 2016
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login for full web page access
Email
Password
First Time Users Sign Up HERE!
Comments
Annette Glenn
about
Free lunches do not fight poverty
Wed, Oct 05, 2016 - 05:56 PM
But they do fight hunger in little children who have parents that don't feed them. T [...]
Annette Glenn
about
Those clucking chickens: To crow or not to crow?
Wed, Oct 05, 2016 - 05:30 PM
I like the chickens.
Martha Windle
about
Free lunches do not fight poverty
Tue, Oct 04, 2016 - 12:25 PM
Sadly true... (I keep looking for the "like" button, Walter!)
Recent Stories
Public Notices 10-11-16
Tuesday, October 11 2016
Clayton Ross Embrey
Monday, October 10 2016
Cucumber salad
Sunday, October 9 2016
GBI working officer-involved shooting in Monroe County
Friday, October 7 2016
Barnesville mandates water conservation
Friday, October 7 2016
Archives
October 2016
September 2016
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette