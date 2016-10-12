Ceremony to recognize Vietnam Vets

The Veteran Affairs branch of the Lamar County NAACP , the City of Barnesville and Gordon State College are joining together to recognize Vietnamera veterans during a special ceremony in November.
The event will be Monday, Nov. 14 at 3 p. m. at the Military Memorial on the campus of Gordon State College.
All area veterans and the general public are invited to attend.“ We want to host and honor Lamar County Vietnamera military personnel,” said Lamar County NAACP Veterans Affairs Branch Chair Eddie Felton.
During the ceremony, Vietnamera vets will be recognized and presented a State Certificate of Honor and the U. S. Department of Defense Vietnam War 50th Anniversary lapel pin.
Every Georgia veteran with honor-able ser vice during the Vietnam War era - June 1, 1954 to May 15, 1975 - is eligible to receive the certificate and lapel pin. This includes veterans with ser-vice in countr y and those who served in other capacities.
Each certificate is personalized with the veteran’s name, rank, branch of service and dates of ser vice printed over the Seal of the State of Georgia. It also includes the official U. S. Department of Defense’s Vietnam War Commemora-tive Partner logo.
The certificates are signed by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and Georgia Department of Veteran’s Affairs Commissioner Mike Roby.
“It is never too late to say thank you for serving in the military,” said Felton.
“We want to make sure these veterans, particularly since this was such an unpopular war, are recognized and honored,” he added.
Speakers at the event will include Felton, Gordon State College President Max Burns and Barnesville Mayor Peter Banks.
To receive a certificate, lapel pin and to be recognized at the event, contact Felton at 239-7707132 by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.