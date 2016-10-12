By Walter Geiger
I am not now nor have I ever been an officer of the law.
However, in my line of work, I have met a lot of cops and have only met one who was a really twisted individual. He lost his badge after firing from his car into the car of an estranged girlfriend on the highway years ago. He vanished and is probably dead.
In my experience, virtually all cops do the job because they love it, period! They are certainly not in it for the money, benefits or cushy work environment.
How not to get shot by the cops
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks