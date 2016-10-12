/Unitedbank
/Eedition

How not to get shot by the cops

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Opinion
Wednesday, October 12. 2016
By Walter Geiger

I am not now nor have I ever been an officer of the law.

However, in my line of work, I have met a lot of cops and have only met one who was a really twisted individual. He lost his badge after firing from his car into the car of an estranged girlfriend on the highway years ago. He vanished and is probably dead.

In my experience, virtually all cops do the job because they love it, period! They are certainly not in it for the money, benefits or cushy work environment.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette