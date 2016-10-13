/Unitedbank
Two do-or-die softball games here today

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, October 13. 2016
Aldora Field will be the hotbed for area softball today with two do-or-die games on tap.

The LCHS Lady Trojans will host Pepperell in the rubber match of a three-game, first round playoff series at 1 p.m.

Pepperell won Wednesday's first game after an epic, late inning collapse by Lamar 11-7.

Lamar blew out the Lady Dragons 23-7 in game two.

The undefeated LCMS Lady Trojans host Clifton Ridge at 5 p.m. The winner goes to the division title game next Tuesday.
