Two do-or-die softball games here today

Aldora Field will be the hotbed for area softball today with two do-or-die games on tap.
The LCHS Lady Trojans will host Pepperell in the rubber match of a three-game, first round playoff series at 1 p.m.
Pepperell won Wednesday's first game after an epic, late inning collapse by Lamar 11-7.
Lamar blew out the Lady Dragons 23-7 in game two.
The undefeated LCMS Lady Trojans host Clifton Ridge at 5 p.m. The winner goes to the division title game next Tuesday.
