Ione Resseau Cole

Posted by
Walter Geiger
Death Notices
Thursday, October 13. 2016
Mrs. Ione Resseau Cole, of Barnesville Ga, passed away on October 10, 2016. She was born on November 26, 1935, in Putnam County, to the late Thomas Henry Sr. and Lois Freeman Resseau. She was widely known and respected for her knowledge of genealogy and was also her high school class poet.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: T.H. Resseau Jr., Mabel Resseau Ralston, W.F. Resseau Sr., Martha Resseau Boyett, Ada Lois Resseau, Gene Resseau, and also her loving husband Mr. Henry T. Cole. The Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 1:00 PM at Vining Ivy Hill Chapel, the Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Eatonton Ga.  She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Vining Ivy Hill Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.
