James Wilson “Bubby” Patrick, 46, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2016 at 2:46 a.m. in St. Vincent’s South in Jacksonville, Florida after a cardiac arrest the previous afternoon.
Wilson was born in the town of Griffin in Spalding County, Georgia at 10 a.m. on September 1, 1970. He was the first child of Marion W. Patrick and F. Edward Patrick Jr.
Wilson is survived by his mother, Marion (Mimi) W. Patrick, father and step-mother, F. Edward Patrick Jr. and Christie Patrick, sister and brother-in-law, Heather P. Metcalf and Donald Metcalf, his nephews, Alexander and Zachary Metcalf, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Annette Wilson, Col. James M. Wilson, U.S.A.F. retired, and Elaine and Frank Patrick.
A memorial for Wilson will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2016, at 4:00 PM at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.
Contributions in memory of Wilson can be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 or online at donatenow.networkforgood.org/jaxhumane?code=Homepage.