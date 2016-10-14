Ms. Sara Arlene Ingram, age 68, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at a Lamar County Healthcare Facility. Ms. Ingram is the daughter of the late Mr. Charles Aldine Ingram and the late Mrs. Mable Emmett Ingram. Ms. Ingram loved people, animals, children, Johnny Cash music and collecting angels. Above all, she loved giving and witnessing for the Lord.
Survivors include, two sisters, Glenda Sue Waters (and Charles) and Wyona Ingram Hamby (and Tom); brother, Charles Ingram Jr.; nieces and nephews, Ryan (and Kelly) Waters, Natalie (and Chuck) Reed and Katherine Davis; great nieces and nephews, Madeline, Sophie, Piper, Hamby, Ingram and Seth; step great nephews, Trey and Hudson; aunt, Lucille Ingram; and cousin Dennis Ingram.
Funeral services for Ms. Sara Arlene Ingram will be conducted Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 4:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2016 from 3:30 p.m. until the service hour.
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at: www.williamsfh.net
