/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Quarterback Malik Collier and the rest of the Trojans will try to break a two-game losing streak at Trojan Field tonight.

Trojans battle Jordan tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, October 14. 2016
The Lamar County Trojans (3-3, 0-1) host the Jordan Red Jackets (0-6, 0-2) in a region game at Trojan Field tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Check back often for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.

The Red Jackets, who are in their first year under head coach Justin Newman, have not had a winning season since 1993.


Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette