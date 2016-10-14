The Lamar County Trojans (3-3, 0-1) host the Jordan Red Jackets (0-6, 0-2) in a region game at Trojan Field tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Check back often for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
The Red Jackets, who are in their first year under head coach Justin Newman, have not had a winning season since 1993.
Quarterback Malik Collier and the rest of the Trojans will try to break a two-game losing streak at Trojan Field tonight.
Trojans battle Jordan tonight
