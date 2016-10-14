Mr. Ernest Hollis, age 71, of Flovilla, passed away Friday, August 26, 2016. Mr. Hollis was born October 11, 1945 in Summerville, South Carolina, son of the late Ernest V. Hollis and Doris Williams Padgett. He was employed as a mechanic and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Mercedes Hollis; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Sherry Hollis of Zebulon; daughters and sons-in-law, Jeannie and Jason Sims of Culloden, Jamie and Theodore Griffin of Temple, Texas; son, Danny Hollis of Saint Cloud, Minnesota; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Victor Hollis; sisters, Margaret Padgett and Susan Padgett. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Randy Hollis.
The family will receive and friends Saturday, October 22, 2016 from 2:00 until 4:00 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com