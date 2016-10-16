Charles Morgan Berry, age 36 of Loganville, formerly of Barnesville, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
Charles was a graduate of South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, GA. where he played football for the Comets. He was active in Boy Scouts, especially at Camp Rainey Mountain and Philmont Scout Ranch. He was a loyal Atlanta Braves Fan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Smith Brown, his paternal grandparents Dr. Goebel Berry and Remel Horne Berry, his maternal grandparents Bill and Betty Smith. He is survived by his children: Aiden and Addyson Berry of Dacula; Parents Goebel and Gloria Berry of Loganville; Stepfather Wayne Brown of Loganville; Sisters & Brother- in- law Melody Berry Healan and Joseph Healan of Loganville; Holly Elizabeth Berry and Patrick Houlihan of Lawrenceville; Brother Brad Tolbert of Athens; Maternal grandparents Philip and Mable of Clarkesville; and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville.
