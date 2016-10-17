Stella Mae Williams passed away Sunday, October 16, 2016. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2016, at Good Hope Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Jerry Brooks and Rev. Rob Thacker will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2016, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Mrs. Williams, the daughter of the late Lester Charles Smith and Annie Mae Freeman Smith was born June 12, 1928, in Hall County, Georgia. Her husband, Thomas Glennie Williams preceded her in death. She retired from Carter’s, after forty-two years of service and was a charter member of Good Hope Church.
Survivors include her children, Charles (Linda) Williams of Barnesville, Cecil (Wanda) Williams of Barnesville, Glenda (Roy) Beacham of Barnesville and Joel (Nelda) Williams of Forsyth; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and several great great grandchildren.
