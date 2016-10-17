1 box (18.25 ounces) yellow cake mix
1 can (15 ounces) solid pack pumpkin
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
4 large eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil, such as corn oil or canola
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 cup whole milk or half-and-half
Topping
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup chopped pecans
2/3 cup sweetened flaked coconut
4 tablespoons cream, half-and-half, or evaporated milk
Pumpkin Cake with Coconut Topping
