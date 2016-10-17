/Unitedbank
Pumpkin Cake with Coconut Topping

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Food
Monday, October 17. 2016
1 box (18.25 ounces) yellow cake mix
1 can (15 ounces) solid pack pumpkin
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
4 large eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil, such as corn oil or canola
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 cup whole milk or half-and-half

Topping
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup chopped pecans
2/3 cup sweetened flaked coconut
4 tablespoons cream, half-and-half, or evaporated milk

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 55 minutes
Yield: 12 to 16 Servings

PREPARATION

Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan. Heat the oven to 350°.

In a mixing bowl combine the cake mix, pumpkin, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, the eggs, vegetable oil, cinnamon, nutmeg, and 1/4 cup of milk or half-and-half. Beat on medium speed, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl frequently, until smooth and blended. Beat on high speed for 2 minutes.

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the cake springs back lightly when touched with a finger.

Meanwhile, combine the topping ingredients in a small bowl, stirring until blended. Spread the topping over the warm cake and broil about 4 to 6 inches from the heat source for about 3 minutes, or until the topping is bubbly and browned.
