Taylor Turner and her fellow Lady Trojans play for the division title today. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

LCMS Lady Trojans in division title game today

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, October 18. 2016
By Walter Geiger

Katelyn Ziehme threw a no-hitter Thursday as the LCMS Lady Trojans ran their record to a perfect 14-0 with a 8-0 win over Clifton Ridge in the division semifinal at Aldora Field.

Lamar will play Gray Station (15-3) in the division title game today at 5 p.m. here.

Ziehme had three strikeouts and walked two.

