LCMS Lady Trojans in division title game today

By Walter Geiger
Katelyn Ziehme threw a no-hitter Thursday as the LCMS Lady Trojans ran their record to a perfect 14-0 with a 8-0 win over Clifton Ridge in the division semifinal at Aldora Field.
Lamar will play Gray Station (15-3) in the division title game today at 5 p.m. here.
Ziehme had three strikeouts and walked two.
Taylor Turner and her fellow Lady Trojans play for the division title today. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
