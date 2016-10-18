/Unitedbank
The celebration erupts at Aldora Field after Tuesday's title game victory. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

LCMS Lady Trojans take title

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, October 18. 2016
The Lady Trojans of Lamar County Middle School ended their season Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Gray Station of Jones County and the division softball championship.

Katelyn Ziehme went the distance for Lamar to earn the win. The Lady Trojans, coached by Hugh Strickland and Jasmine Miller, finished with a perfect 15-0 record.

