Much to the delight of a room full of supporters, the Lamar County commission voted Tuesday night to include $250,000 for the construction of an animal shelter on its list of projects for next year's SPLOST vote.
Supporters vowed to continue their fundraising efforts to assist the shelter.
Commissioner Van Baker lauded Fred Morris for his pivotal role in ramrodding the shelter and led the support group in a standing ovation for Morris.
Details in the 10.25.16 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
Animal shelter makes SPLOST cut
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks