Otis, son of Annie Laurie (Lollie) and Rex, was passionate and he was loved. He loved Carole, he loved his children, and he loved his grandchildren. He loved life, he loved family, and he loved his friends. He loved adventure, he loved fun and laughter. Otis approached life with passion. He was all in and present. He had opinions and shared them. He remembered everything and could tell great stories. Otis could fill a room. He could make you crazy. He could make you good. He was a rarity. He will be missed.
Otis grew up in Barnesville, GA, graduated from the University of Georgia and UGA law school, and was partner at Sanders, Hester, Holly, Askin & Dye. He was a judge for ten years and served in Korea in the army as an MP. He loved golfing, playing cards, and the Georgia Bulldogs, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Otis is predeceased by his two sisters Pat Potter and Dot Barbaree. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carole (“Tiger”), his five children; Kim Smith Beckum (Henry) of St. Simon’s Island, GA, Kelly Askin of St. Simon’s Island, GA, Otis Franklin Askin Jr. (Joy) of Augusta, GA, Keron Askin Morris of Atlanta, GA, and Kristin Hutto (David) of Augusta, GA, his twelve grandchildren; Jennifer (Ryan), Jake, Josh (Kelly), Regan, Preston, Carole Ann, Will, Franklin, Scotti, Rachel, Matt, and Sam; and his four great-grandchildren, Langston, Avery, Cameron, and Conley.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to your favorite charity or plant a tree in his honor.
Visitation will be at Thomas Poteet & Son from 5:30-7:00pm on Thursday evening. Celebration of Life will be at Swint Lake, 600 Ridge Road, North Augusta, on Friday at noon. As Otis was very casual, please come to Swint Lake dressed comfortably.
