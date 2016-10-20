/Unitedbank
Homecoming gears up today

Walter Geiger
Thursday, October 20. 2016
It is homecoming week at LCHS and there are multiple events on the calendar for today.

The annual parade will wind through Barnesville beginning at 5 p.m.

After the parade, there will be a block party at the school at 6:30 p.m. with a bonfire at 8 p.m. The homecoming dance will take place in the gym from 7:30-10 p.m.

Friday night’s game with the Georgia high school team with the weirdest mascot name, the Spencer Greenwave Owls, is Friday night at Trojan Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The crowning of the queen and presentation of the homecoming court will take place at halftime.
