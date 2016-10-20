Homecoming gears up today

It is homecoming week at LCHS and there are multiple events on the calendar for today.
The annual parade will wind through Barnesville beginning at 5 p.m.
After the parade, there will be a block party at the school at 6:30 p.m. with a bonfire at 8 p.m. The homecoming dance will take place in the gym from 7:30-10 p.m.
Friday night’s game with the Georgia high school team with the weirdest mascot name, the Spencer Greenwave Owls, is Friday night at Trojan Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The crowning of the queen and presentation of the homecoming court will take place at halftime.
